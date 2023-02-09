The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn NRD committee of the whole
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 9, 5 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn NRD offices, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND ACTION
— A public hearing and possible action regarding violation of the LENRD conditions for approval policy of new irrigation wells.
PROJECTS AND PROGRAMS
— Discussion regarding soil moisture sensor cost share program.
— Discussion regarding Battle Creek Watershed plan.
WATER RESOURCES
— Report and discussion on compliance with annual groundwater allocations in the eastern Madison and Wayne County quantity management subareas.
— Status update and report on activities related to submittal of annual water use reports, which were due Dec. 1, 2022.
ADMINISTRATIVE
— Update on Longitude 103.
— Update on tractor lease.
