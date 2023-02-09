The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn NRD committee of the whole

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 9, 5 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn NRD offices, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk

PUBLIC HEARINGS AND ACTION

— A public hearing and possible action regarding violation of the LENRD conditions for approval policy of new irrigation wells.

PROJECTS AND PROGRAMS

— Discussion regarding soil moisture sensor cost share program.

— Discussion regarding Battle Creek Watershed plan.

WATER RESOURCES

— Report and discussion on compliance with annual groundwater allocations in the eastern Madison and Wayne County quantity management subareas.

— Status update and report on activities related to submittal of annual water use reports, which were due Dec. 1, 2022.

ADMINISTRATIVE

— Update on Longitude 103.

— Update on tractor lease.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

