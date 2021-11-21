The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Consider resolution for early redemption of district's Water Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2017.

— Consider resolution authorizing issuance of Water Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2021.

— Approval of Hazard Mitigation Plan grant application update.

— Approval of community forestry and incentive for public facilities applications.

— Consider final ranking of standard variance requests for new irrigated acres in the Lower Elkhorn hydrologically and nonhydrologically connected areas.

