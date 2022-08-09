Agenda for upcoming LENRD meeting

The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Committee of the Whole.
WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The committee is scheduled to discuss, listed by topic, the following items:
— Cost share programs
— Battle Creek watershed
— Logan East Well update
— Drought monitor update
— Sub-area – 2-inch allocation for cover crop
— Skid steer update/discussion
— NRD 50th anniversary bus tour
PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.