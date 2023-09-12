The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District budget hearing

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m.

WHERE: LENRD offices, 1508 Square Turn Blvd. in Norfolk

* * *

— Highlights of fiscal year 2024 budget by interim general manager Brian Bruckner.

— Director and public comments.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

