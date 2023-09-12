The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District budget hearing
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m.
WHERE: LENRD offices, 1508 Square Turn Blvd. in Norfolk
* * *
— Highlights of fiscal year 2024 budget by interim general manager Brian Bruckner.
— Director and public comments.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.