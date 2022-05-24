Agenda for upcoming LENRD meeting

The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.
WHEN: Thursday, May 26, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The finance subcommittee will meet at 7 p.m. The directors are scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m. They are scheduled to discuss, listed by topic, the following items:
— Dana F. Cole Fiscal Year 2023 Auditing Agreement.
— Conservation Cost Share Update.
— Monthly Reports from the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, Natural Resources Conservation Services, RC&D Reports, Bazile Groundwater Management Area Project and the Administrative Report.
— Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee Recommendations.
— Wau-Col Water System Advisory Committee Recommendations.
— UNL Research Project Proposal Request.
— Update and Discussion on Status of Submittal of Management Area Reports.
— Compliance with the Nitrogen Certification Requirement for the Pierce and Madison counties Phase 2 & 3 Areas.
PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.