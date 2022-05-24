Agenda for upcoming LENRD meeting

The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.

WHEN: Thursday, May 26, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The finance subcommittee will meet at 7 p.m. The directors are scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m. They are scheduled to discuss, listed by topic, the following items:

— Dana F. Cole Fiscal Year 2023 Auditing Agreement.

— Conservation Cost Share Update.

— Monthly Reports from the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, Natural Resources Conservation Services, RC&D Reports, Bazile Groundwater Management Area Project and the Administrative Report.

— Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee Recommendations.

— Wau-Col Water System Advisory Committee Recommendations.

— UNL Research Project Proposal Request.

— Update and Discussion on Status of Submittal of Management Area Reports.

— Compliance with the Nitrogen Certification Requirement for the Pierce and Madison counties Phase 2 & 3 Areas.

PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

