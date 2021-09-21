The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Discuss standard variances for the expansion of groundwater irrigated acres within the district.
— Discuss proposed Phase 2 Groundwater Management Area in Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties.
— Discuss work contract for the completion of flow meter preventive maintenance services in the district.
— Acceptance of pickup bid.