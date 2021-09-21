The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Discuss standard variances for the expansion of groundwater irrigated acres within the district.

— Discuss proposed Phase 2 Groundwater Management Area in Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties.

— Discuss work contract for the completion of flow meter preventive maintenance services in the district.

— Acceptance of pickup bid.

Tags

In other news

Adrian Smith names four area students to youth advisory council

Adrian Smith names four area students to youth advisory council

WASHINGTON — Rep. Adrian Smith recently met with the Third District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2021-22 school year. He chose 16 students to serve on the council, with four being from Northeast Nebraska. Members who are area students are: