The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., preceded by a finance subcommittee meeting at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.
AGENDA: The board of directors is scheduled to discuss and possibly take action on the following items:
— Monthly reports: Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, Natural Resources Conservation Services, RC&D, Bazile Groundwater Management Area Project, Administrative.
— Approval of Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee.
— Preliminary engineering report from Bartlett & West on the Logan East well project.
— FYRA Engineer presentation on the Maple Creek project.
— Scribner Air Base east dam update.
— Lower Elkhorn NRD’s drought response.
— Irrigation variance allocation violations.
— ATV purchase.
Executive board: Bodlak violation.
PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.