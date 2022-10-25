The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., preceded by a finance subcommittee meeting at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.

AGENDA: The board of directors is scheduled to discuss and possibly take action on the following items:

— Monthly reports: Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, Natural Resources Conservation Services, RC&D, Bazile Groundwater Management Area Project, Administrative.

— Approval of Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee.

— Preliminary engineering report from Bartlett & West on the Logan East well project.

— FYRA Engineer presentation on the Maple Creek project.

— Scribner Air Base east dam update.

— Lower Elkhorn NRD’s drought response.

— Irrigation variance allocation violations.

— ATV purchase.

Executive board: Bodlak violation.

PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Korean Air plane overshoots runway, shuts Philippine airport

Korean Air plane overshoots runway, shuts Philippine airport

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A damaged Korean Air plane remained stuck in the grass at a central Philippine airport Monday after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before. No injuries were reported among the 162 passengers and 11 crewmembers who escaped from the aircraft using eme…

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which the administrators will have an executive session regarding negotiations with the Nebraska Cooperative Extension Association (NCEA).