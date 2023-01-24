The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body covering several counties at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s subcommittee meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m. The finance committee meets at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
Monthly reports
— Nebraska Association of Resources Districts.
— Nebraska Natural Resources Commission.
— Natural Resources Conservation Services.
— RC&D reports.
— Bazile Groundwater Management Area Project
— General manager’s administrative report.
— Logan East Rural Water System Advisory.
Information, Planning, Programs, Projects, Equipment & Legislation Committee of the
Whole
— Battle Creek hydraulic analysis update.
— Scribner streambank project rip rap interlocal agreement.
— Longitude 103 update.
— Annual water use reports.
Election of officers
PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.