The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body covering several counties at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s subcommittee meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m. The finance committee meets at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

Monthly reports

— Nebraska Association of Resources Districts.

— Nebraska Natural Resources Commission.

— Natural Resources Conservation Services.

— RC&D reports.

— Bazile Groundwater Management Area Project

— General manager’s administrative report.

— Logan East Rural Water System Advisory.

Information, Planning, Programs, Projects, Equipment & Legislation Committee of the

Whole

— Battle Creek hydraulic analysis update.

— Scribner streambank project rip rap interlocal agreement.

— Longitude 103 update.

— Annual water use reports.

Election of officers

PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

