The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, July 13, 7 p.m.
WHERE: LENRD offices, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Statement of public notice of meeting and posted Nebraska Open Meetings Act information,
— Overview and discussion of flood mitigation options for Battle Creek. Mike Sotak with Houston Engineering will provide a comprehensive overview of the options that have been evaluated along with a comparison of the benefits and potential costs.
— Willow Creek Dam outlet channel repair bids, with bid opening scheduled for Tuesday, July 11, at 1 p.m. for flood damage repairs on private property located just downstream of the Willow Creek Dam outlet channel. Project manager Curt Becker will share bids received with the committee.
— Discussion on scrap tire recycling events. Staff will give an update to the committee on potential future scrap tire collections.
— Discussion on the conditions for approval policy and annual allocations that have been imposed on new wells authorized for construction in the LENRD under the standard variance process.
— Discussion on the standard variance process, which is used to evaluate requests for new irrigated acres in the Lower Elkhorn NRD.
— Review of weekly drought monitor and brief overview of static water level data from the LENRD monitoring well network.
— Administrative — Winter meeting times and future meeting topics.
