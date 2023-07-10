The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, July 13, 7 p.m.

WHERE: LENRD offices, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

— Statement of public notice of meeting and posted Nebraska Open Meetings Act information,

— Overview and discussion of flood mitigation options for Battle Creek. Mike Sotak with Houston Engineering will provide a comprehensive overview of the options that have been evaluated along with a comparison of the benefits and potential costs.

— Willow Creek Dam outlet channel repair bids, with bid opening scheduled for Tuesday, July 11, at 1 p.m. for flood damage repairs on private property located just downstream of the Willow Creek Dam outlet channel. Project manager Curt Becker will share bids received with the committee.

— Discussion on scrap tire recycling events. Staff will give an update to the committee on potential future scrap tire collections.

— Discussion on the conditions for approval policy and annual allocations that have been imposed on new wells authorized for construction in the LENRD under the standard variance process.

— Discussion on the standard variance process, which is used to evaluate requests for new irrigated acres in the Lower Elkhorn NRD.

— Review of weekly drought monitor and brief overview of static water level data from the LENRD monitoring well network.

— Administrative — Winter meeting times and future meeting topics.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

