The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District Board of Directors.

WHEN: Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m.

WHERE: LENRD offices, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.

* * *

Water resources

— Russell Callan, Lower Loup NRD general manager, on groundwater management plan and proposed modifications in the Lower Loup NRD.

— Update and discussion on compliance with notices of violation for failure to submit flow meter reports.

— Status update regarding submittal of Phase 2 and 3 area management area reports and Phase 3 area nutrient management plans.

— Update and discussion regarding a request for a transfer of certified irrigated acres.

— LENRD water resources long-range plan pages.

Projects and programs

— Battle Creek watershed and flood prevention operations.

— Discussion on domestic well water treatment system cost-share program.

— Projects and programs long-range plan pages.

Administrative

— Directors’ future agenda items request

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

