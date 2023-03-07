The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District Board of Directors.
WHEN: Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m.
WHERE: LENRD offices, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.
* * *
Water resources
— Russell Callan, Lower Loup NRD general manager, on groundwater management plan and proposed modifications in the Lower Loup NRD.
— Update and discussion on compliance with notices of violation for failure to submit flow meter reports.
— Status update regarding submittal of Phase 2 and 3 area management area reports and Phase 3 area nutrient management plans.
— Update and discussion regarding a request for a transfer of certified irrigated acres.
— LENRD water resources long-range plan pages.
Projects and programs
— Battle Creek watershed and flood prevention operations.
— Discussion on domestic well water treatment system cost-share program.
— Projects and programs long-range plan pages.
Administrative
— Directors’ future agenda items request
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.