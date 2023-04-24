The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District Board of Directors meeting
WHEN: Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m.
WHERE: LENRD offices, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk
HEARING AND ACTION
— Finance subcommittee income and expenses, in addition to conservation cost share update.
— Monthly reports from Nebraska Association of Resources Districts from Mark Hall; Nebraska Natural Resources Commission from Garry Anderson; Natural Resources Conservation Services from Robin Sutherland; RC&D from Gary Loftis; Bazile Groundwater Management Area project from Lisa Lauver; and administrative report from Mike Sousek.
— Approval of Logan East Rural Water System advisory committee recommendations from Gary Loftis.
— Approval of Wau-Col Rural Water System advisory committee recommendations from Jay Reikofski.
Information, Planning, Programs, Projects, Equipment and Legislation Committee of the Whole recommendations
— Battle Creek Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO).
— Herian property crop damage payment.
— Approval of Urban Recreation Area Development program applications.
— Willow Creek artesian pressure mitigation.
— Hazard mitigation plan selection committee.
— Lower Platte Basin coalition delegate.
— Status update and discussion on submittal of annual reports for the Phase 2 and Phase 3 groundwater management area.
Administrative
— Adopt amended Lower Elkhorn NRD recreation area rules and regulations.
— Executive board on personnel discussions.
