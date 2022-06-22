The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Committee of the Whole.

WHEN: Thursday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The Finance Subcommittee is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m., with the regular board meeting at 7:30 p.m. The following items, listed by topic, are scheduled to be discussed:

— Monthly reports from Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, Natural Resources Conservation Services, RC&D, Bazile Groundwater Management Area project, general manager’s report.

— Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations for water rate increase from suppliers, well 3 rehabilitation and purchase agreement for new pumping well.

— Information, planning, programs, projects, equipment and legislation committee of the whole report on Willow Creek Reservoir interlocal agreement, Willow Creek Dam artisan pressure mitigation project and resolution and participation agreement for employee retirement plans.

— Executive board: — Fiscal-year 2023 wage adjustments.

* * *

PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday, June 23. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the second floor. The meeting will begin at noon in the small board room. The purpose of …

Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat

Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat

PHOENIX (AP) — Hundreds of blue, green and grey tents are pitched under the sun’s searing rays in downtown Phoenix, a jumble of flimsy canvas and plastic along dusty sidewalks. Here, in the hottest big city in America, thousands of homeless people swelter as the summer’s triple digit tempera…