The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body covering several counties at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s subcommittee meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

— Oath of office.

— Informational presentation: Madison Public Schools — Watershed Dynamics Program

— Taylor Union Creek Watershed Group.

Projects and programs

— Battle Creek hydraulic analysis update.

— WFPO Grant — North Fork of the Elkhorn River.

— Lower Elkhorn NRD/Cedar-Dixon counties multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan.

— Update Scribner streambank project rip rap interlocal agreement.

Water resources

— Longitude 103 update.

— USGS National groundwater monitoring network grant proposal.

— Status update and discussion on submittal of annual water use reports.

PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

