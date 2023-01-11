The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body covering several counties at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s subcommittee meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Oath of office.
— Informational presentation: Madison Public Schools — Watershed Dynamics Program
— Taylor Union Creek Watershed Group.
Projects and programs
— Battle Creek hydraulic analysis update.
— WFPO Grant — North Fork of the Elkhorn River.
— Lower Elkhorn NRD/Cedar-Dixon counties multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan.
— Update Scribner streambank project rip rap interlocal agreement.
Water resources
— Longitude 103 update.
— USGS National groundwater monitoring network grant proposal.
— Status update and discussion on submittal of annual water use reports.
PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.