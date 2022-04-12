The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Committee of the Whole.
WHEN: Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners are scheduled to discuss, with action recommended for the board during its regular meeting, the following items:
— Battle Creek watershed plan and economic analysis presentation by Michael Verdone, the economist working on this plan. He will have a presentation on the economics used for this watershed plan.
— Randolph project update and request for final payment.
— Urban Conservation Assistance and Recreation Area Development Program applications, with a review of the applications received requesting cost share from the NRD.
— Maskenthine Recreation Area storm siren. Stanton County Emergency Management has applied for a grant to install a storm siren at or near Maskenthine Recreation Area. Stanton County is requesting the district to provide power to the siren and to place the siren on district property.
— Maple Creek Recreation Area walking trail resurfacing and long-range plans.
— Groundwater management policies and challenges in the Lower Loup NRD — Tylr Naprstek, assistant manager, Lower Loup NRD.
— LENRD Phase 2 and 3 Management Area status update from Connor Baldwin, Lower Elkhorn NRD GWMA specialist.
— LENRD vadose sampling, project update.
— Nebraska Public Agency Investment Trust (NPAIT), Walker Zulkoski and long-range plans.
PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.
