The public is invited to attend an upcoming subcommittee meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., preceded by a finance subcommittee meeting at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

Projects and programs

— Scribner Air Base east dam update.

— New interlocal agreement for Elkhorn and Platte River cameras.

— Update for the Battle Creek hydraulic improvement alternatives analysis will be given at the board of directors meeting on Thursday Dec. 22.

Water resources

— Update and discussion on public hearings conducted to address violations of LENRD conditions for approval policy for new irrigation wells.

— Groundwater allocations and crop insurance eligibility — Collin Olson, regional director for Risk Management Agency (RMA), Topeka, Kansas.

— Discussion and recommendation for modifications to approved flow meter list in the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.

Administrative and executive board

— Legislative conference.

PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

