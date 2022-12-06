The public is invited to attend an upcoming subcommittee meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., preceded by a finance subcommittee meeting at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
Projects and programs
— Scribner Air Base east dam update.
— New interlocal agreement for Elkhorn and Platte River cameras.
— Update for the Battle Creek hydraulic improvement alternatives analysis will be given at the board of directors meeting on Thursday Dec. 22.
Water resources
— Update and discussion on public hearings conducted to address violations of LENRD conditions for approval policy for new irrigation wells.
— Groundwater allocations and crop insurance eligibility — Collin Olson, regional director for Risk Management Agency (RMA), Topeka, Kansas.
— Discussion and recommendation for modifications to approved flow meter list in the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.
Administrative and executive board
— Legislative conference.
PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.