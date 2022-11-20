The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors meeting.

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m., preceded by a finance subcommittee meeting at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Along with the regular monthly reports, the directors are scheduled to:

— Approve the 2023 meeting schedule.

— Hear an update on Thurston County illegal use of irrigation well.

— Hear an update on the Battle Creek hydraulic improvement alternatives analysis.

— Hear an update on the Scribner Air Base east dam analysis.

— Approve the community forestry and incentive for public facilities applications.

— Consider the Maple Creek Recreation Area campground lighting bid.

— Discuss the LENRD quantity management sub-area allocations.

— Approve purchase of a Ford F-150.

PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

