The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors meeting.
WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m., preceded by a finance subcommittee meeting at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Along with the regular monthly reports, the directors are scheduled to:
— Approve the 2023 meeting schedule.
— Hear an update on Thurston County illegal use of irrigation well.
— Hear an update on the Battle Creek hydraulic improvement alternatives analysis.
— Hear an update on the Scribner Air Base east dam analysis.
— Approve the community forestry and incentive for public facilities applications.
— Consider the Maple Creek Recreation Area campground lighting bid.
— Discuss the LENRD quantity management sub-area allocations.
— Approve purchase of a Ford F-150.
PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.