The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn NRD Board of Directors

WHEN: Thursday, July 27, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

— Monthly reports on Nebraska Association of Resources Districts from Mark Hall, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission from Garry Anderson, Natural Resources Conservation Services from Robin Sutherland, RC&D from Gary Loftis and Hall, Bazile Groundwater Management Area project from Lisa Lauver and administrative report from Brian Bruckner.

— Approval of Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations.

— Battle Creek flood mitigation options and consideration of contract with Houston Engineering to incorporate the Battle Creek hydraulic analysis alternative into the Battle Creek Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO).

— Discussion and action regarding invoices requesting payment for services from Houston Engineering.

— Discussion and action regarding a request for proposals to complete the North Fork-Elkhorn River WFPO.

— Recruitment and identification of board members to participate on evaluation and selection committee.

— Discussion and action regarding bids to complete Willow Creek channel repairs.

— LENRD Board of Directors code of decorum complaints.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

