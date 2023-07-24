The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn NRD Board of Directors
WHEN: Thursday, July 27, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Monthly reports on Nebraska Association of Resources Districts from Mark Hall, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission from Garry Anderson, Natural Resources Conservation Services from Robin Sutherland, RC&D from Gary Loftis and Hall, Bazile Groundwater Management Area project from Lisa Lauver and administrative report from Brian Bruckner.
— Approval of Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations.
— Battle Creek flood mitigation options and consideration of contract with Houston Engineering to incorporate the Battle Creek hydraulic analysis alternative into the Battle Creek Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO).
— Discussion and action regarding invoices requesting payment for services from Houston Engineering.
— Discussion and action regarding a request for proposals to complete the North Fork-Elkhorn River WFPO.
— Recruitment and identification of board members to participate on evaluation and selection committee.
— Discussion and action regarding bids to complete Willow Creek channel repairs.
— LENRD Board of Directors code of decorum complaints.
