The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The finance subcommittee is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m., with the regular board meeting at 7:30 p.m. The following items, listed by topic, are scheduled to be discussed:

— Monthly reports from the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, Natural Resources Conservation Services, RC&D and Bazile Groundwater Management Area project, as well as the administrative report.

— Approval of Logan East Rural Water System advisory committee recommendations.

— Approval of Wau-Col Water System advisory committee recommendations.

— Information, planning, programs, projects, equipment and legislation committee of the whole report including approval of the conservation cost-share programs cost docket changes; Battle Creek study; LENRD Quantity Management Sub Area – 2-inch allocation for cover crops; skid steer (compact track loader) purchase.

— Budget subcommittee report including: Additional 1% increase in restricted funds authority for fiscal year 2023 and advertising the public hearing for the fiscal year 2023 budget and long-range plan.

PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

GOP to meet

GOP to meet

The Madison County Republicans will be meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at noon at Black Cow Fat Pig. “Truth in Taxation” will be discussed with the Platte Institute and U.S. Rep. Mike Flood. Those interested are invited.

Maya village's water, future threatened by Mexican train

Maya village's water, future threatened by Mexican train

VIDA Y ESPERANZA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s ambitious Maya Train project is supposed to bring development to the Yucatan Peninsula, but along the country’s Caribbean coast it is threatening the Indigenous Maya people it was named for and dividing communities it was meant to help.

Most in US say they want stricter gun laws

Most in US say they want stricter gun laws

CHICAGO (AP) — Most U.S. adults want to see gun laws made stricter and think gun violence is increasing nationwide, according to a new poll that finds broad public support for a variety of gun restrictions, including many that are supported by majorities of Republicans and gun owners.