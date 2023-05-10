The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District Board of Directors meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, May 11, 7 p.m.
WHERE: LENRD offices, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Projects and programs: Battle Creek Watershed and Flood Prevention Operation (WFPO).
— Water resources: Dave Hume from Leonard Rice Engineers on LENRD hydrogeologic framework/map book/GUI for groundwater model; discussion on appointment of delegate and alternate for the Lower Platte Basin Coalition; status update regarding submittal of Phase 2 and 3 area management reports; LENRD monitoring well telemetry/project update.
— Administrative: Dana F. Cole fiscal year 2023 auditing agreement and fiscal year 2024 wage adjustments.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.