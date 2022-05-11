The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.

WHEN: Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The directors are scheduled to discuss, listed by topic, the following items:

Water resources

— Examining the relationship between irrigation management and nutrient leaching.

— Nebraska Natural Resource Districts and the emergent theory of nonparticipation.

— Update and discussion on status of submittal of management area reports, as well as compliance with the nitrogen certification requirement for the Pierce and Madison County Phase 2 and 3 areas.

— Bazile Groundwater Management Area demo site result presentation.

— Spring 2022 static water level report, including long-range plan pages.

Projects and programs

— City of Randolph Middle Logan Creek Channel enlargement project, for which the City of Randolph has requested final payment.

— Update on tree planting and tree sales.

— Long-range plan pages.

Administration

— Budget amendment — Refunding of Logan East water revenue bond.

— Dana F. Cole fiscal-year 2023 auditing agreement.

PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

