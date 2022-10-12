The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Committee of the Whole meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The following items, listed by topic, are scheduled to be discussed:

Projects and programs

— Updates on: 1. Logan East Rural Water System well project, 2. Maple Creek and Battle Creek WFPO, 3. Scribner Air Base east dam analysis.

Water resources

— Drought monitor update: Discussion on draft response measures from ad hoc drought response committee.

— Fall static water levels: Measurements have been collected from the LENRD observation well network. A report will be provided, along with a comparison of data from the fall of 2012.

— Water quality: Proposed Phase 2 groundwater management area in Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties. Information from sampling projects conducted in 2022 will be provided.

— Update on inspection activities related to compliance with district policies and discussion regarding penalties for any associated violations of those policies.

— Flow meters: A report on activities related to the LENRD approved flow meter list.

Administrative

— Bylaw changes: NARD, foundation and risk pool.

— ATV purchase.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

