The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Committee of the Whole meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The following items, listed by topic, are scheduled to be discussed:
Projects and programs
— Updates on: 1. Logan East Rural Water System well project, 2. Maple Creek and Battle Creek WFPO, 3. Scribner Air Base east dam analysis.
Water resources
— Drought monitor update: Discussion on draft response measures from ad hoc drought response committee.
— Fall static water levels: Measurements have been collected from the LENRD observation well network. A report will be provided, along with a comparison of data from the fall of 2012.
— Water quality: Proposed Phase 2 groundwater management area in Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties. Information from sampling projects conducted in 2022 will be provided.
— Update on inspection activities related to compliance with district policies and discussion regarding penalties for any associated violations of those policies.
— Flow meters: A report on activities related to the LENRD approved flow meter list.
Administrative
— Bylaw changes: NARD, foundation and risk pool.
— ATV purchase.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.