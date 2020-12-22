Agenda for upcoming LENRD meeting

Lower Elkhorn NRD NDN
Norfolk Daily News file

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District

WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: The meeting will be held over video and audio only. Go to www.lenrd.org for information on how to join or watch the meeting.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Approval of 2021 meeting schedule

— Approval of quote for audio and video equipment for board room

— Approval of service agreement with the University of Nebraska Research Project

— Approval of marketing proposal for media campaign

— Approval of dividend resolution for NARD risk pool

— Agreement with the City of Norfolk on east drainage study

