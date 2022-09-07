The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s fiscal year 2023 budget hearing followed by a LENRD Board of Directors meeting, followed by the Committee of the Whole meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.

AGENDA: The board of directors is scheduled to discuss, listed by topic, the following items:

— Hearing to set final tax request.

— Budget Subcommittee report.

— Consider approval of fiscal year 2023 budget and long-range plan.

— Consider final tax request and resolution.

Agenda for Committee of the Whole:

Projects and Programs — Discussions about:

— Domestic well sampling and treatment system cost-share programs.

— Possible Scribner Airbase east dam renovations.

— Logan East Rural Water request for qualifications.

Water Resources

— Flow meter preventative maintenance services and cost proposal from current contractor.

— Proposed groundwater management area in Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties.

— Status update and discussion on scheduling an additional public hearing as required by state statutes.

— LENRD conditions for approval policy for new irrigation wells.

— Report on field activities and discussion on policy clarification and intent.

— LENRD drought status — updated U.S. Drought Monitor map and report of impacts and activities associated with the prolonged drought.

Administrative

— Legal Counsel. Closed session for protection of public interest/protection of reputation.

PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.

