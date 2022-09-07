The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s fiscal year 2023 budget hearing followed by a LENRD Board of Directors meeting, followed by the Committee of the Whole meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.
AGENDA: The board of directors is scheduled to discuss, listed by topic, the following items:
— Hearing to set final tax request.
— Budget Subcommittee report.
— Consider approval of fiscal year 2023 budget and long-range plan.
— Consider final tax request and resolution.
Agenda for Committee of the Whole:
Projects and Programs — Discussions about:
— Domestic well sampling and treatment system cost-share programs.
— Possible Scribner Airbase east dam renovations.
— Logan East Rural Water request for qualifications.
Water Resources
— Flow meter preventative maintenance services and cost proposal from current contractor.
— Proposed groundwater management area in Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties.
— Status update and discussion on scheduling an additional public hearing as required by state statutes.
— LENRD conditions for approval policy for new irrigation wells.
— Report on field activities and discussion on policy clarification and intent.
— LENRD drought status — updated U.S. Drought Monitor map and report of impacts and activities associated with the prolonged drought.
Administrative
— Legal Counsel. Closed session for protection of public interest/protection of reputation.
PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.