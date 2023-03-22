The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District Board of Directors meeting
WHEN: Thursday, March 23, 7 p.m.
WHERE: LENRD offices, 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
HEARING AND ACTION
Monthly reports
— Nebraska Association of Resources Districts — Mark Hall
— Nebraska Natural Resources Commission — Garry Anderson
— Natural Resources Conservation Services — Robin Sutherland
— RC&D reports — Gary Loftis
— Bazile Groundwater Management Area project — Lisa Lauver
— Administrative report — Mike Sousek
— Approval of Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations — Gary Loftis
— Information, planning, programs, projects, equipment and legislation Committee of the Whole recommendations
— Battle Creek Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO).
— Report and annual update on Pierce County pilot project.
— Enforcement options for non-submittal of flow meter reports.
