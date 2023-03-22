The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District Board of Directors meeting

WHEN: Thursday, March 23, 7 p.m.

WHERE: LENRD offices, 1508 Square Turn Blvd.

HEARING AND ACTION

Monthly reports

— Nebraska Association of Resources Districts — Mark Hall

— Nebraska Natural Resources Commission — Garry Anderson

— Natural Resources Conservation Services — Robin Sutherland

— RC&D reports — Gary Loftis

— Bazile Groundwater Management Area project — Lisa Lauver

— Administrative report — Mike Sousek

— Approval of Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations — Gary Loftis

— Information, planning, programs, projects, equipment and legislation Committee of the Whole recommendations

— Battle Creek Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO).

— Report and annual update on Pierce County pilot project.

— Enforcement options for non-submittal of flow meter reports.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

