Agenda for upcoming LENRD meeting

The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Committee of the Whole.
WHEN: Thursday, June 9, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The committee is scheduled to discuss, listed by topic, the following items:
— Willow Creek Reservoir interlocal agreement, which deals with the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission for Willow Creek Reservoir that defines the district’s financial contribution for repairs that were needed as a result of the 2019 flood.
— Discussion on Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District variance process for expansion of groundwater use for irrigation.
— Report on summer 2022 LENRD water resources field activities.
— Status update on enforcement activities for LENRD groundwater management area requirements.
— Long-range planning pages.
— Resolution and participation agreement for employee retirement plans.
PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.