Agenda for upcoming LENRD meeting

The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Committee of the Whole.

WHEN: Thursday, June 9, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The committee is scheduled to discuss, listed by topic, the following items:

— Willow Creek Reservoir interlocal agreement, which deals with the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission for Willow Creek Reservoir that defines the district’s financial contribution for repairs that were needed as a result of the 2019 flood.

— Discussion on Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District variance process for expansion of groundwater use for irrigation.

— Report on summer 2022 LENRD water resources field activities.

— Status update on enforcement activities for LENRD groundwater management area requirements.

— Long-range planning pages.

— Resolution and participation agreement for employee retirement plans.

PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

