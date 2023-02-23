The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District Board of Directors
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 23, 5 p.m.
WHERE: LENRD board chambers, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.
ACTION ITEMS
— Report from Finance Subcommittee — Treasurer Anthony Wisnieski, including income and expenses and conservation cost-share update.
MONTHLY REPORTS
— Nebraska Association of Resources Districts — Mark Hall.
— Nebraska Natural Resources Commission — Garry Anderson.
— Natural Resources Conservation Services — Robin Sutherland.
— RC&D Reports — Gary Loftis.
— Bazile Groundwater Management Area Project — Lisa Lauver.
— Administrative Report — Mike Sousek.
— Consideration of the Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee Recommendations — Gary Loftis.
— Consideration of the Wau-Col Rural Water System Advisory Committee Recommendations — Jay Reikofski, including a water rate increase.
— Information, Planning, Programs, Projects, Equipment & Legislation Committee of the Whole recommendations.
— Soil moisture sensor cost share program.
— Groundwater allocations.
— Flatwater Free Press town hall meeting.
— Longitude 103.
— Tractor lease.
— Hazard mitigation plan update request for proposal.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.