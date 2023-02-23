The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District Board of Directors

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 23, 5 p.m.

WHERE: LENRD board chambers, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.

ACTION ITEMS

— Report from Finance Subcommittee — Treasurer Anthony Wisnieski, including income and expenses and conservation cost-share update.

MONTHLY REPORTS

— Nebraska Association of Resources Districts — Mark Hall.

— Nebraska Natural Resources Commission — Garry Anderson.

— Natural Resources Conservation Services — Robin Sutherland.

— RC&D Reports — Gary Loftis.

— Bazile Groundwater Management Area Project — Lisa Lauver.

— Administrative Report — Mike Sousek.

— Consideration of the Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee Recommendations — Gary Loftis.

— Consideration of the Wau-Col Rural Water System Advisory Committee Recommendations — Jay Reikofski, including a water rate increase.

— Information, Planning, Programs, Projects, Equipment & Legislation Committee of the Whole recommendations.

— Soil moisture sensor cost share program.

— Groundwater allocations.

— Flatwater Free Press town hall meeting.

— Longitude 103.

— Tractor lease.

— Hazard mitigation plan update request for proposal.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

