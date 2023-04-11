The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District Board of Directors meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, April 13, 7 p.m.

WHERE: LENRD offices, 1508 Square Turn Blvd.

HEARING AND ACTION

Projects and programs

— Battle Creek Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO)

— Herian property crop damage

— Urban conservation assistance and recreation area development program

Reports

— A review of the applications received requesting cost share from the NRD

— Willow Creek artesian pressure mitigation

— Hazard mitigation plan selection committee

— Report and annual update on Pierce County pilot project

— Spring 2023 static water level report

— Lower Platte River Basin Coalition delegate

Administrative

— Recreation area rules and regulations update

— Long-range plan pages — Information and education

— Future topics

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

