The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District Board of Directors meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, April 13, 7 p.m.
WHERE: LENRD offices, 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
HEARING AND ACTION
Projects and programs
— Battle Creek Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO)
— Herian property crop damage
— Urban conservation assistance and recreation area development program
Reports
— A review of the applications received requesting cost share from the NRD
— Willow Creek artesian pressure mitigation
— Hazard mitigation plan selection committee
— Report and annual update on Pierce County pilot project
— Spring 2023 static water level report
— Lower Platte River Basin Coalition delegate
Administrative
— Recreation area rules and regulations update
— Long-range plan pages — Information and education
— Future topics
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.