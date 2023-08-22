The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: LENRD Offices, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Monthly reports from Nebraska Association of Resources Districts from Mark Hall; Nebraska Natural Resources Commission from Garry Anderson; Natural Resources Conservation Services from Robin Sutherland; RC&D from Gary Loftis and Mark Hall; Bazile Groundwater Management Area project from Lisa Lauver; and administrative report from Brian Bruckner.
— Approval of Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations.
— Approval of conservation cost-share programs cost docket changes.
— North Fork Elkhorn River watershed plan consultant selection.
— LENRD Quantity Management sub-area — 2-inch allocation
— Discussion and/or action regarding a work contract for the completion of flow meter preventive maintenance services in the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.
— Budget subcommittee report on additional 1% increase in restricted funds authority for fiscal year 2024.
— Advertise the public hearing for fiscal year 2024 budget and long-range plan.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.