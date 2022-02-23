The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk. The Finance Subcommittee meets at 7 p.m.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Board members will hear the regular monthly reports; consider the Logan
East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations; discuss planning, programs, projects, equipment and Legislation Committee of the Whole report; receive a City of Battle Creek presentation and consider JEO contract modifications for the Battle Creek Watershed improvement project work plan — environmental assessment; and consider Willow Creek Reservoir crop damage payment.
PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.