The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk. The Finance Subcommittee meets at 7 p.m.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Board members will hear the regular monthly reports; consider the Logan

East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations; discuss planning, programs, projects, equipment and Legislation Committee of the Whole report; receive a City of Battle Creek presentation and consider JEO contract modifications for the Battle Creek Watershed improvement project work plan — environmental assessment; and consider Willow Creek Reservoir crop damage payment.

PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

