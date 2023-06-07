The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, June 8, 7 p.m.

WHERE: LENRD offices, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk

AGENDA ITEMS

— NPAIT treasury note for the West Point levee sinking fund: A treasury note that is invested with NPAIT matured at the end of May, and a discussion will be held regarding options for reinvesting in new treasury notes or leaving the funds in the daily fund account.

— Battle Creek watershed flood prevention operations: District staff have consulted with JEO and NRCS regarding the board’s intent to recommend the Battle Creek WFPO, and a status update will be provided.

— Willow Creek repair bids: A storm caused a tree to fall onto the restroom near the north picnic shelter at the Willow Creek Recreation Area near Pierce. Damage occurred to the structure, which is covered by insurance. District staff are working to obtain repair estimates, which will be made available for consideration and discussion.

— LENRD 2023 summer field activities report: District staff will update the board on planned water sampling, flow meter and chemigation inspection activities.

— LENRD drought management allocation: Portions of the LENRD have been designated as D2 on the U.S. Drought Monitor for the required 14-day timeframe and district staff will provide insight on efforts to inform well owners/operators on this change, along with other activities associated with this allocation requirement.

— LENRD variance process for new irrigated acres: As requested, district staff will provide insight and information related to the LENRD standard variance process, which is used to evaluate requests for new groundwater irrigated acres. Other requested topics include conditions for approval policy for new wells (9 acre inch allocation), geographic eligibility for standard variances, LENRD quantity management sub-areas, transfers of certified irrigated acres and long-range planning.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

