The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.
WHEN: Thursday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. Finance committee begins at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Along with the regular monthly reports, the directors are scheduled to:
— Consider the Logan East Rural Water System advisory committee recommendations.
— Consider information, planning, programs, projects, equipment and legislation from the Committee of the Whole report.
— Consider Urban Recreation Area Development and Urban Conservation program applications.
— Consider Maskenthine Recreation Area storm siren and Maple Creek Recreation Area walking trail resurfacing.
— Receive an update and discuss status of management area reports and compliance with the nitrogen certification requirement for the Pierce and Madison County phase 2 and 3 areas.
— Consider LENRD vadose sampling project update.
— Consider a Nebraska Public Agency Investment Trust (NPAIT) resolution.
PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.