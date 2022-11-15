The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a public hearing, discussion and possible action giving a more precise definition of a “shouse,” and two citizens are scheduled to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting.
— Dan Evans of Meadow Grove is scheduled to have a public hearing so commissioners may consider the preliminary plat known at Timber Claim Acres. The nine-lot subdivision is in southern Meadow Grove and consists of about 9.5 acres.
— The board also is scheduled to have a discussion of a shouse, which is a combination of a shed and a house. Among the considerations will be for more of a definition, including a minimum square footage of living space to classify as residential, aesthetics needed and what the board members think should be contained.
— Finally, two citizens have asked about speaking to the board during the public comment portion of the meeting.
PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time may be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members before the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action can be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.