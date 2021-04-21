The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.

WHEN: Thursday, April 22, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have two public hearings.

One is to consider the conditional-use permit application of Tyler Carter to construct a garage over 1,000 square feet at 106 S. Sixth St. in Battle Creek.

The other public hearing is to consider a conditional-use permit to construct a house on less than 40 acres requested by James Lanai at 54844 Highway 275 by Norfolk. The property is about 4.64 acres and is zoned ag transitional.

Finally, commissioners are scheduled to get a report from Heather McWhorter, the zoning administrator.

PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time can be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members prior to the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action can be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

