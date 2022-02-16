The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have two public hearings.
Penny Korth is seeking a conditional-use permit to operate an official office for Rest Ag & Auction and to temporarily park online auction equipment at 54778 Highway 275. The area covers roughly 14 acres and is located between Battle Creek and Norfolk.
The other public hearing is to consider a request from John Wagner, agent for Blue Stem Energy Solutions, for a conditional-use permit for a solar array for the City of Madison. The property is north and east of Madison along 829th Road.
PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time may be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members before the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action may be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.