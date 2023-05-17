The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
WHEN: Thursday, May 18, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a lengthy agenda, including four public hearings.
— The first scheduled public hearing is to receive comments on the application of the City of Newman Grove for a zoning change from RT (Residential Transition) and AT (Agricultural Transition) to R1 (Single Family Residential) on property known as Fowlkes Second Addition.
— The second public hearing is to consider an application from Aaron and Tiffany Pokorny to build a shed more than 1,000 square feet on property at 402 E. Hale St., Battle Creek.
— The third public hearing is to consider the application of Brice Arens, doing business as First Party Rental, for a conditional use permit to rent tables, chairs and tents for special occasion on property in Section 20, Township 23, Range 1.
— Another public hearing is to consider adding an amendment to the county zoning regulations to define a shouse and the characteristics of it.
— Commissioners also are scheduled to consider an application from AMG Technology for a tower development permit for a telecommunications tower at 56546 828th Road, Newman Grove. The permit was postponed at the last meeting.
PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time can be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members prior to the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action can be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.