The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a lengthy agenda, including two public hearings related to having an area with Newman Grove declared blighted and substandard. The first public hearing is to consider what is known as Proposed Redevelopment Area B, which is 26 acres, declared blighted and substandard. It includes an application for Dan Evans for about a 9.5-acre tract located north of the intersection of Second Street and East Lilac Avenue for a housing subdivision. The preliminary plat is known at Timber Claim Acres.

The other public hearing is for the redevelopment of the Area B in Newman Grove.

The final public hearing is to receive public comments concerning the application of Werner Construction for a conditional use permit for a temporary asphalt plant on property near the intersection of Highway 32 and 557 Avenue.

Also during the meeting, the joint planning commission will get an update on the Madison County Comprehensive Plan from Bobbi Pettit of Five Rule Rural Planning. In addition, the joint planning commission is scheduled to get an update from Summit Carbon Solutions on a proposed carbon pipeline.

Finally, the joint planning commission is expected to discuss a future amendment to the zoning regulations to define a shouse and the characteristics of it.

PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time can be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members before the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action can be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

