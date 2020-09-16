The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Madison County Planning Department conference room, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners are scheduled to hold one public hearing.
Richard Mozer is seeking a conditional-use permit to build a shouse on Mozer’s lot split, which is beside 54850 Highway 275, west of Norfolk. A shouse is a shed or garage that includes basic living quarters, including a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and running water.
Also, commissioners are scheduled to elect officers. Finally, the joint planning commission is scheduled to hear the administrator’s report from Heather McWhorter.
PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time can be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members before the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action may be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.