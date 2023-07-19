The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.

WHEN: Thursday, July 20, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have three public hearings.

— The first scheduled public hearing is to receive comments on the application of Brandon Seifert to construct a shouse on less than 40 acres on Wiese’s East Lot Split. The property is located west of Battle Creek, along 836th Road.

— The second public hearing is to consider the adoption of the new comprehensive plan for the City of Battle Creek, to include the 1-mile extraterritorial jurisdiction of the city.

— The third public hearing is to consider the adoption of the new comprehensive plan for the City of Newman Grove, to include the 1-mile extraterritorial jurisdiction of the city.

— Commissioners also will receive an update by FIVE RULE Rural Planning regarding the Madison County comprehensive plan.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

