The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
WHEN: Thursday, May 19, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have two public hearings.
Jordan Otjen is seeking a conditional-use permit to construct a home on less than 40 acres on property located about 4 miles north of Battle Creek, along 546th Avenue.
Ronald and Kathi Lenser are seeking a conditional-use permit to construct a home on less than 40 acres on property located about 2 miles south of Norfolk along 554th Avenue.
Commissioners also will hear the zoning administrator’s report and review the zoning permits report.
PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time can be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members before the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action can be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.