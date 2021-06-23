The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
WHEN: Thursday, June 24, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have two public hearings for requests in Battle Creek. One is to consider the application of Matthew Pochop for a conditional-use permit to build a garage of more than 1,000 square feet in Battle Creek at 208 E. McAllister St.
The other is for a conditional-use permit to construct camper or boat storage units at Battle Creek on property located at the southwest intersection of Boyer and McAllister streets.
Commissioners also are scheduled to get a report from Heather McWhorter, the zoning administrator.
PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time can be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members before the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action can be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.