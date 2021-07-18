The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 20, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a lengthy agenda.

Among the items scheduled to be discussed are designated liquor licenses for events; funds for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department related to the American Rescue Act; an agreement with the City of Madison for the Historical Society Museum; a request from an individual for extension of a driveway for the Old Hadar Road project; county staffing and pay for fiscal year 2021-22; updates to the Madison County employee handbook; and a merit commission board salary recommendation for the sheriff’s office.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

