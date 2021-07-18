The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, July 20, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a lengthy agenda.
Among the items scheduled to be discussed are designated liquor licenses for events; funds for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department related to the American Rescue Act; an agreement with the City of Madison for the Historical Society Museum; a request from an individual for extension of a driveway for the Old Hadar Road project; county staffing and pay for fiscal year 2021-22; updates to the Madison County employee handbook; and a merit commission board salary recommendation for the sheriff’s office.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.