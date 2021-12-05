The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 7, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
Commissioners will meet as a board of equalization at 9 a.m. to discuss tax list exemptions. The regular county board meeting is at 9:30 a.m. Commissioners have a short agenda, with most of the items on the consent agenda. Items on the agenda are not considered controversial and usually passed in one motion with little or no discussion.
On the regular agenda, commissioners are scheduled to discuss the National Opioid Litigation settlement.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.