The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 10. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. There will be a meeting at 9 a.m. when commissioners will meet as a board of equalization to consider tax exempt requests and corrections.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a lengthy agenda, including two public hearings.

One public hearing will be to consider the application of Dawn Winkelbauer for a zoning change from Agriculture Transitional to General Agriculture on property located at 54931 843rd Road, which is along 838th Road.

Another public hearing will be to consider the application of Bronson and Jill Stonacek for a conditional-use permit to operate a medium confined animal operation of 525 head of cattle on property located at 54931 843rd Road, Norfolk.

Other matters scheduled include:

— Meet with attorney Jason Doelle regarding bridge repairs located on property owned by Rodney and Yvonne Julsen, 1741 340th Avenue, Newman Grove.

— Meet with representative Riley Hayes from Globe Life Family Heritage Division providing insurance services to county employees.

— Consider a road maintenance agreement with K Porter Construction Inc. regarding 37th Street from Eisenhower Avenue to Kaneb Road.

— Meet with citizens regarding road construction between 551st and 552nd on 824th Road.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

