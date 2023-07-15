The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.
WHEN: Tuesday, July 18. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
Most of the items are on the consent agenda, which includes items expected to be passed in one motion without discussion. Items on the regular agenda are:
— Annual report of economic development for 2022-23 fiscal year.
— Economic development agreement with the City of Norfolk.
— Review and process claims.
CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.