The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, April 13, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a lengthy agenda. They are scheduled to consider a special designated license for a beer sales event on May 1-2 and 8-9 at Poppy’s Spring Craft Vendor event. They also are scheduled to discuss the courthouse Trane heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. They will discuss and possibly take action on making Madison County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. Counties that do this contend that some gun laws or bans are a violation of the rights guaranteed within the Second Amendment. Finally, they will discuss road access to the Kiwanis Camp.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.