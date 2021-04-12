The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 13, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a lengthy agenda. They are scheduled to consider a special designated license for a beer sales event on May 1-2 and 8-9 at Poppy’s Spring Craft Vendor event. They also are scheduled to discuss the courthouse Trane heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. They will discuss and possibly take action on making Madison County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. Counties that do this contend that some gun laws or bans are a violation of the rights guaranteed within the Second Amendment. Finally, they will discuss road access to the Kiwanis Camp.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

