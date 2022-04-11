The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, March 15. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. There will be a meeting at 9 a.m. when commissioners will meet as a board of equalization to consider tax exempt requests and corrections.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners will hold a public hearing to consider the application of Marx Repair for renewal a conditional-use permit to operate an ag equipment sales and service business on property at 54659 838th Road, Battle Creek. The property is a little over a mile south of Battle Creek.
Commissioners will also discuss a funding request from North Fork Area Transit for $750,000 to purchase building for office space and bus storage. They also will discuss election integrity at the request of Toni Hoefler and Barb Hoffman.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.