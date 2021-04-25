The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 27, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison. The Board of Equalization will meet at 9 a.m.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners will receive a presentation on dental and vision insurance for county employees, review the 2020 noxious weed program with a representative from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, discuss driveway culvert costs for property owned by citizens in the county and continue discussions on Madison County as a Second Amendment sanctuary county.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

