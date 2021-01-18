The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a lengthy agenda, including appointments to all the boards. Other items scheduled include designation of the official newspaper for publication of county board proceedings, the method of public notification for meetings of the board of commissioners and board of equalization and designation of the depositories for Madison County funds. Finally, the county will receive an update on the 911 dispatch center and the new radio system.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.