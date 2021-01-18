The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a lengthy agenda, including appointments to all the boards. Other items scheduled include designation of the official newspaper for publication of county board proceedings, the method of public notification for meetings of the board of commissioners and board of equalization and designation of the depositories for Madison County funds. Finally, the county will receive an update on the 911 dispatch center and the new radio system.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first

WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization chief on Monday lambasted drugmakers’ profits and vaccine inequalities, saying it’s “not right” that younger, healthier adults in wealthy countries get vaccinated against COVID-19 before older people or health care workers in poorer countries and c…

FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack

FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. defense officials say they are worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, prompting the FBI to vet all of the 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington for the event.

Aid effort intensifies after Indonesia quake that killed 84

Aid effort intensifies after Indonesia quake that killed 84

MAMUJU, Indonesia (AP) — Aid was reaching the thousands of people left homeless and struggling after an earthquake that killed at least 84 people on an Indonesian island where rescuers intensified their work Monday to find those buried in the rubble.