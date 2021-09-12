The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
Among the agenda items, commissioners have a public hearing at 9:30 a.m. to consider a conditional-use permit application to construct a home on less than 40 acres on land located near the intersection 547th Avenue and 838th Road by Battle Creek. The permit is sought by Christopher and Angela Sovereign.
Commissioners also are scheduled to consider an agreement with the City of Norfolk to provide dispatch services to Madison County, with an agreement for communications services in a shared manner.
Finally at 1 p.m., a special public hearing is scheduled to consider the 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.