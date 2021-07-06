The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 7, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison. The Board of Equalization meets at 1 p.m.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the American Rescue Act with officials from Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health, receive an update of USDA Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge planning project for the Madison County comprehensive plan, which includes the transportation plan. Commissioners also will discuss an agreement with the City of Madison for the Historical Society Museum.
The rest of the items are listed on the consent agenda and are considered noncontroversial. They likely will be passed in one motion with little or no discussion.
